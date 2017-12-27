Motorcyclist who died in smash into parked car named

David McGarvey, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Edinburgh.

David McGarvey: Died after Boxing Day crash. Police Scotland

A motorcyclist who died in a smash into a parked car in Edinburgh on Boxing Day has been named.

David McGarvey suffered fatal injuries when the Husqvarna motorcycle he was riding hit the parked Saab 93 car on Duddingston Park.

Emergency services attended the crash on Tuesday but the 28-year-old from Edinburgh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road policing officers are continuing with their inquiries and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact the road policing unit at Fettes via 101.

