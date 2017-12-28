No one else sought after man and woman found dead in home

The couple have been named locally as Kevin Armstrong and Pauline Cockburn.

Heiton: Bodies were discovered in village near Kelso. Google

No one else is being sought after a man and woman were found dead in their home in the Borders.

The couple, named locally as 53-year-old Kevin Armstrong and 48-year-old Pauline Cockburn, were discovered at a property on Ladyrig View in Heiton near Kelso at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland's major investigation teams are investigating the deaths, which are still being treated as unexplained.

Residents in the close-knit community have been reassured officers will remain visible in the area as the investigations continue.

Detective chief inspector Keith Hardie, who is leading the investigation, said: "The deaths remain unexplained pending post-mortem examinations being carried out.

"Whilst work to establish the exact circumstances is ongoing, I can confirm that the incident is contained and I am not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

"We continue to offer our thoughts and support to the families of those who have died, and to the local community who I'd like to thank for their assistance with the investigation, and for the support they in turn are providing to the families and each other."

Superintendent Jim Royan said: "This is a small, close-knit community on the outskirts of Kelso and we recognise the impact that the deaths and our ongoing investigation is having.

"Whilst work is ongoing at the house in Ladyrig View, local officers will remain in the area."

Anyone with information that may assist the inquiry can contact the major investigation team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

