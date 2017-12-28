Former soldier repeatedly raped 12-year-old schoolgirl

Kenneth Hart offered the child bribes during the 17-month campaign of abuse in Edinburgh.

Court: Hart jailed for six years (file pic).

A former soldier repeatedly raped a 12-year-old schoolgirl during a campaign of abuse.

Kenneth Hart admitted attacking and sexually abusing the girl at a house in Edinburgh between 2014 and 2015.

The 48-year-old, who also offered the child financial bribes, was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

The abuse, which lasted 17 months, came to light when the victim told a family member and police were called in.

When Hart was initially questioned he denied everything and claimed the girl had made it all up but eventually came clean by pleading guilty to all charges.

At court, judge Lord Mulholland described the girl as "very brave" for revealing Hart's crimes.

Hart was sentenced to six years and placed on the sex offenders register.

