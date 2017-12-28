Fears for man last seen alone and in distress at docks

He was spotted moving towards water at Methil Docks in Fife on Wednesday night.

Methil Docks: Missing man appeared to move towards the water.

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who was last seen in a state of distress at the docks of a town in Fife.

He was spotted alone at around 8pm on Wednesday at Methil Docks on Ajax Way and appeared to be moving towards the water.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the man or has any other information to come forward.

He is white, in his mid-30s, 5ft 8in and wearing a blue coloured Puffa-style jacket with an Adidas logo in grey or silver on the left sleeve.

Sergeant Mark Beveridge from Levenmouth Police Station said: "We are very concerned about this man's welfare and are eager to trace him.

"Together with our partners from the coastguard we have conducted extensive searches of the docks, coastline and waters in the surrounding areas.

"I would ask anyone who saw the man in the area last night, or recognises his description, to contact us as soon as possible."

Those with information are asked to contact Levenmouth Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 3438 of December 27.

