Smoke seen for miles as tenement goes up in flames

The fire on Clerk Street near Edinburgh University has caused traffic delays.

Blaze: Firefighters are attending the scene in Clerk Street. STV

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles as a tenement went ablaze in Edinburgh.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 2.20pm after reports of a fire in a stairwell on Clerk Street near Edinburgh University.



Motorists have been told to expect delays as the blazed is tackled.

There are not believed to be any injuries at this time.



Members of the public have been advised to approach the area with care.

Police officers are also currently in attendance to assist with traffic management.

