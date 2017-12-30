Woman found dead at house on Boxing Day was murdered

The body of Pauline Cockburn was discovered with a man's body in the Scottish Borders.

Ladyrig View: The body of a man was also found in the Boxing Day incident. 2017 Google

A woman found dead at a house in the Scottish Borders in a "shocking incident" on Boxing Day has been formally named.

The death of Pauline Cockburn, 48, who was discovered on December 26 at a property in Ladyrig View, Heiton, near Kelso, is being treated as murder.

Her body was found along with the body of a man at around 3pm. The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and he is still to be formally identified.

He was named locally as 53-year-old Kevin Armstrong and it is understood he and Ms Cockburn were a couple.

Police described the incident as "shocking" for such a small, quiet area of the Borders.

Detective chief inspector Keith Hardie of the major investigation team said: "Pauline was tragically taken from her family and friends at what should be a happy and joyous time of year.

"I can only imagine that the circumstances make this even more heartbreaking and my thoughts are with them as they try to come to terms with their loss.

"Our investigation into her death is ongoing and, whilst we are not looking for anyone else, there are still lines of inquiry to follow up to ensure we know as much as we can about what happened."

He added: "I would respectfully request that the families and friends of those involved, and the local communities, can be given the time and the space to be able to grieve and remember."

