Missing elderly woman with dementia found in Edinburgh

Isobel Miller, 94, sparked a police appeal after going missing in the capital on Sunday.

Isobel Miller: She was found on the Dean Bridge. Police Scotland

A 94-year-old woman with dementia who went missing on the streets of Edinburgh has been found safe.

Isobel Miller sparked a major police search after disappearing in the capital earlier on Sunday.

She had last been seen at Chalmers Church in Morningside Road at around midday and failed to return home.

Ms Miller was then discovered at around 6.25pm on the Dean Bridge, around 2.5 miles away from the church.

There had been growing concerns for her welfare, particularly with the city's Hogmanay celebrations set to start, leading police to launch a public appeal to trace her.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with this appeal," said Police Scotland.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.