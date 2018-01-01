Brave revellers take a dip as Hogmanay hailed a triumph

Annual Loony Dook follows spectacular 'best ever' Edinburgh street party.

Swim: More than 1,000 took part in the annual Loony Dook. PA

More than 1,000 hardy souls have braved the icy Firth of Forth for the annual New Year's Day Loony Dook.

Some revellers wore fancy dress while others stuck to more traditional swimwear.

The charity event has been running for more than 30 years and is a celebrated part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

The sell-out event began with a parade along the town's High Street before the plucky participants plunged into the water in the shadow of the Forth Bridges.

Those who took the plunge in South Queensferry - where the water temperature was four degrees - were rewarded with a hot bowl of porridge

Swim: This brave trio brought their scrubbing brushes along. PA

Meanwhile, organisers Underbelly have hailed the success of Edinburgh's street party which attracted 75,000 revellers.

As well as a spectaculat fireworks display against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle the highlights included a moving rendition of Auld Lang Syne by headline act Rag'n'Bone Man.

Swim: Costumes ranged from martial arts outfits to a banana. PA

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Underbelly, said: "The day started with a storm and ended with a bang - without a doubt this was the best party ever.

"Our 9 minutes fireworks choreographed to Niteworks' and Dan Jones' score was truly spectacular and who will forget Rag'n'Bone man leading 75,000 in Auld Lang Syne?

"What a special way to ring in 2018.

"It's been spectacular and we'd like to thank all those who came and made the party such a great night for Edinburgh and Scotland."

Swim: Three men dressed as the Fourth Bridge for the chilly charity challenge. PA

Police Scotland confirmed there were no major incidents and only four arrests for minor disorder offences.

Chief Superintendent Kenny Macdonald, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, said: "Edinburgh has once again shown why it's one of the greatest cities in the world, welcoming in the New Year in tremendous fashion.

"I would like to thank all of my officers and staff and the stewards for their outstanding work in helping us deliver another fantastic event."

'The day started with a storm and ended with a bang - without a doubt this was the best party ever.' Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam of Underbelly

Councillor Ian Campbell, Vice Convener of the Culture and Communities Committee at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: "Yet again, Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations have been the envy of cities across the globe.

"This was my first experience of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations and they did not disappoint.

"It's true - Edinburgh really is the best place in the world to celebrate New Year."

