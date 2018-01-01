Hooded man assaulted pensioner and stole her shopping 

The 80 year-old was targeted on Lady Road, Edinburgh at 8.30am on Hogmanay.

Crime: Police described the attack as 'distressing'. STV

An 80 year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of her shopping as she crossed a road on Hogmanay.

Police Scotland said the pensioner was pushed from behind by a hooded man at a pedestrian crossing on Lady Road, Edinburgh.

The victim was checked by the Scottish Ambulance Service after the attack, which happened around 8.30am on Sunday, but was uninjured.

Detective Constable Alastair Paisley of Gayfield CID said: "This was a distressing incident for the woman and we're appealing for the public's help as part of the ongoing investigation.

"We believe that the suspect was loitering at the entrance to the shopping centre, then within the main walkway, and that he may have approached people before following the victim as she left.

"We'd urge anyone who witnessed the robbery, who may have seen the suspect in the area shortly before or after the incident, or who recognises his description to get in touch as soon as possible."

The hooded suspect is white, in his early 20s, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, of slim to medium build and walked with a distinctive gait.

He was wearing a black shiny tracksuit top, which was possibly Nike, a hoodie, grey cotton tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Police said he ran back towards Cameron Toll after the robbery and was last seen heading in the direction of the Inch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0966 of 31st December, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.