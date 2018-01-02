Burst water pipe causes disruption at Edinburgh Waverley

The problem, next to platform 19, has led to services being diverted to other parts of the station.

Rail: Water from the burst pipe sprayed high into the station roof. Virgin Trains

Train services at Edinburgh Waverley have been disrupted after a water pipe burst next to the tracks.

The problem near platform 19 has led to trains being re-routed to other platforms.

Virgin Trains East Coast team posted pictures of water from the pipe spraying high into the station roof.

The train operator tweeted: "The team there are working to get this plugged ASAP!"

Rail: The burst pipe caused services to platform 19 to be redirected. Virgin Trains

The pictures generated some comical reaction on Twitter with one man suggesting the burst pipe could double as a train wash.

Other contributions included: "New water feature?" and "Love the wet floor signs".

