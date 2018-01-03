Shop workers praised as armed men leave empty-handed

The pair, who had a knife, targeted two stores in Glenrothes, Fife, on Tuesday night.

McColls: North Street branch was targeted. 2018 Google

Staff at two shops in Fife have been praised for their courage after they were targeted by would-be robbers brandishing a knife.

The pair first struck at the McColl's branch in Parbroath Road, Glenrothes, at around 8.20pm on Tuesday.

Less than half an hour later, they attempted another robbery at the McColl's on North Street.

On both occasions staff were threatened with violence but the two men left empty-handed.

Police are investigating both incidents and issued descriptions of the two suspects.

The first man is in his early 20s, 5ft 8in and of a stocky build. He had his face obscured but was wearing a black-and-white striped top, dark-coloured trousers and dark-coloured trainers.

His accomplice is of a similar age and height with a medium build. He was wearing a dark grey hooded tracksuit top and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Detective inspector Chris Mill said: "Both of the staff members have shown great courage during what was a distressing experience and we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to trace the perpetrators.

"Given the distance between the two premises, it's possible that a vehicle or bikes were used and we're urging anyone in the local community who may have seen these men, or any suspicious vehicles in the area, to get in touch as soon as possible.

"We'd also ask any local business owners or staff members who may have seen the men described within their shop earlier in the day to contact us."

