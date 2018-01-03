Teenager missing since Hogmanay 'could be in Edinburgh'

Carmen Buchan was last seen with friends in Cowdenbeath on December 31.

Carmen Buchan: Police combing capital for missing girl.

A teenage girl who has been missing since Hogmanay could be in Edinburgh, according to police.

Carmen Buchan was out with friends on December 31 and was due back at her home in Cowdenbeath, Fife, by 11pm.

The 15-year-old failed to return, however, and concern is now growing for her welfare.

It is believed Carmen may have travelled to Edinburgh and police are making enquiries in both Fife and the capital to locate her.

She is described as white, 5ft 10in and of a very slim build with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white crop top underneath a see-through mesh top with embroidered flowers, black bomber jacket, high-waisted ripped skinny jeans and white and grey Adidas Gazelle trainers.

Inspector Gavin Cameron from Cowdenbeath Police Station said: "Carmen has not been seen since Hogmanay.

"While we suspect she may be with friends, concern is growing and we are keen to establish her whereabouts as soon as possible so we can confirm she is safe.

"Members of the public in Fife or Edinburgh who believe they may have seen Carmen since Hogmanay, or know where she can be found, should contact police immediately.

"I would also ask Carmen to return home or get in touch if she sees this appeal."

