  • STV
  • MySTV

Drug-driver hit two teenage girls with van while speeding

STV

Ryan McNair mounted a pavement and hit the 17-year-olds in Morningside, Edinburgh.

High Court: Ryan McNair jailed in Edinburgh (file pic).
High Court: Ryan McNair jailed in Edinburgh (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A man knocked down two teenage girls with his van while high on drugs.

Ryan McNair, 28, a prisoner in Edinburgh, drove through the city at high speed on October 14 last year after falling out with his partner.

He failed to take a bend, mounted a pavement and hit two 17-year-old girls, leaving them badly injured.

McNair then set fire to the van in an attempt to destroy evidence of the crime.

He pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop after the accident and to attempting to defeat the ends of justice at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Sheriff Alison Stirling jailed him for 40 months and banned him from the road for ten years.

McNair has a record of driving offences, including drink-driving and the possession of diamorphine and ecstasy.

Fiscal Depute Kim Schofield said McNair told friends he had taken heroin and cocaine the day before the incident.

At around 11pm on December 14, Ms Schofield said three 17-year old girls were walking down the pavement on Cluny Gardens in Morningside when McNair's van mounted the pavement at speed and struck two of them.

One of the girls was struck by the front bumper and was thrown through the air.

Defence solicitor David Storrie acknowledged McNair had taken Valium tablets prior to the accident.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.