Drug-driver hit two teenage girls with van while speeding

Ryan McNair mounted a pavement and hit the 17-year-olds in Morningside, Edinburgh.

High Court: Ryan McNair jailed in Edinburgh (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A man knocked down two teenage girls with his van while high on drugs.

Ryan McNair, 28, a prisoner in Edinburgh, drove through the city at high speed on October 14 last year after falling out with his partner.

He failed to take a bend, mounted a pavement and hit two 17-year-old girls, leaving them badly injured.

McNair then set fire to the van in an attempt to destroy evidence of the crime.

He pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop after the accident and to attempting to defeat the ends of justice at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Sheriff Alison Stirling jailed him for 40 months and banned him from the road for ten years.

McNair has a record of driving offences, including drink-driving and the possession of diamorphine and ecstasy.

Fiscal Depute Kim Schofield said McNair told friends he had taken heroin and cocaine the day before the incident.

At around 11pm on December 14, Ms Schofield said three 17-year old girls were walking down the pavement on Cluny Gardens in Morningside when McNair's van mounted the pavement at speed and struck two of them.

One of the girls was struck by the front bumper and was thrown through the air.

Defence solicitor David Storrie acknowledged McNair had taken Valium tablets prior to the accident.

