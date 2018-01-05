Man charged after memorial to junior footballer wrecked

The spot where Shaun Woodburn died in Edinburgh was marked with flowers and balloons.

Shaun Woodburn: Played for Bonnyrigg Rose.

A man has been charged after a memorial to a former junior footballer killed a year ago was destroyed.

Flowers, balloons and a banner marked the site where Shaun Woodburn was attacked in Leith, Edinburgh, on New Year's Day last year.

The father-of-one, 30, was found injured in Great Junction Street in the early hours and died later that day.

His killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for four years.

The tribute to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Mr Woodburn's death was destroyed in the early hours of Tuesday.

A 46-year-old was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday in connection with the vandalism.

