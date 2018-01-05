Driver injured as car smashes into barrier on city bypass

The crash happened on the A720 near the Sheriffhall roundabout in Edinburgh.

Sheriffhall: Road closed by police. Traffic Scotland

A man has been injured after a car smashed into a central reservation on the Edinburgh city bypass.

The crash happened on the A720 heading westbound on approach to the Sheriffhall roundabout on the outskirts of the city.

A man in his 60s took ill at the wheel and has been taken to hospital following the crash at 1.40pm.

Officers have closed a stretch of the road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A man has been taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"The collision happened on the A720 westbound between the A68 slip road and the Sheriffhall roundabout

"One lane of the A720 is still closed while officers carry out collision investigations. Traffic is slow moving as a result."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one male patient in his 60s was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.