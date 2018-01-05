Woman dies after fall from Scott Monument in Edinburgh 

The incident happened just yards from the Christmas Market at Princes Street Gardens.

Landmark: The Scott Monument is one of Edinburgh's most iconic attractions. ©Iain MillarCreative Commons Cropped

A woman has died after falling from the Scott Monument in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at around 3.45pm on Friday.

The incident happened just yards from the popular Christmas Market at East Princes Street Gardens.

The death is not thought to be suspicious but inquiries are at an early stage.

A spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to Princes Street around 3.45 pm today, Friday, January 5, after a report of a woman having fallen from the Scott Monument.

"The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Princes Street was closed to traffic for a short time but all vehicles now have access to one lane westbound.

The 197ft Victorian Gothic structure, named after Sir Walter Scott, is the world's largest monument to a writer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2139 of the 5th January.

