Major search under way after 'microlight crash' 999 call

Two people travelling along the M80 reported seeing the aircraft go down near Stirling.

Microlight: 'Crash' reported to police on Sunday (file pic). ©Deadline

A major search is under way for a microlight which may have crashed near Stirling.

Two people travelling along the M80 reported seeing the aircraft descend into woodlands south of Cambusbarron at around 4pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland is leading the a search, supported by the fire service and mountain rescuers.

A police helicopter has already carried out an aerial survey of the area and ground searches are under way.

Inspector Lindsay Morris said: "Police resources have been supplemented by staff from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers in the search.

"An aerial search has been carried out and now ground searches are under way.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have any information which might assist in this matter to call Police Scotland."

