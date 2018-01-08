Major blaze rips through building on Cowgate in Edinburgh
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has seven appliances at the scene.
Firefighters are dealing with a major blaze in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised around 2.50pm on Monday.
Seven fire engines are on the scene.
A spokesman said: "Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliance to the fire involving a three storey building in the city's Cowgate.
"Firefighters are using powerful water jets to tackle the fire."
The Cowgate was the scene of a devastating blaze in 2002, which destroyed businesses including nightclub La Belle Angele and comedy venue the Gilded Balloon.
