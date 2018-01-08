Major blaze rips through building on Cowgate in Edinburgh

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has seven appliances at the scene.

Fire: Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. STV

Firefighters are dealing with a major blaze in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised around 2.50pm on Monday.

Seven fire engines are on the scene.

A spokesman said: "Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliance to the fire involving a three storey building in the city's Cowgate.

"Firefighters are using powerful water jets to tackle the fire."

The Cowgate was the scene of a devastating blaze in 2002, which destroyed businesses including nightclub La Belle Angele and comedy venue the Gilded Balloon.

