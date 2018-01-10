Cannabis plants discovered growing by side of road

The illegal plants were pulled out of the ground by officers near Rosyth in Fife.

Cannabis: Officers pulled plants out of ground. Police Scotland

Police have found two cannabis plants growing by the side of a road in Fife.

The illegal plants were discovered by officers on Wednesday near Rosyth.

The plants have been pulled out of the ground and will eventually be destroyed.

On Twitter, Police Scotland joked somebody may have mistaken them for a Christmas tree.

"Did somebody get their cannabis plants confused with their Christmas trees and throw out the wrong thing after the festive season?" they asked.

"Easy mistake I suppose," they added. "Safely lodged with us."

