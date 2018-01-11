Drugs courier caught after frequent flights to Edinburgh

Francisco Najera was said to have acted out of desperation after failed business venture.

Edinburgh International: Najera made frequent flights to capital (file pic). © Ad Meskens

A drugs trafficker was caught out after Border Force officials became suspicious about his frequent flights to Edinburgh from Malaga.

Francisco Najera, 42, was said to have acted out of desperation following a failed business venture.

When Najera arrived at Edinburgh Airport on November 20 last year, his suitcase was X-rayed and found to contain "suspicious packages".

Upon inspection, these turned out to contain 8.5kg of cannabis with a wholesale value of £3500, or around £30,000 in single deals.

Najera told police he had been given the suitcase in Malaga and "very much suspected there were drugs in it".

He added he had been told to expect a text message on arrival in Edinburgh with instructions for the handover.

The Spaniard had planned to spend two days in the city before returning to his home country, where he would receive 2500 euros.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Najera had suffered financial difficulties after the collapse of a business venture and his decision to act as a drugs courier was made out of desperation.

Defence solicitor Colm Dempsey told Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC his client had been "somewhat naive".

Sheriff Welsh told Najera he took into account his previous good character but bringing drugs into this country was a serious offence.

He added he would give Najera full credit for not wasting the court's time by his early plea and his co-operation with the authorities.

He therefore reduced a sentence of 36 months to 24 months, backdated to November 21 last year.

