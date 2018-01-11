Teenager injured after being mowed down in hit-and-run
The 18-year-old woman was struck on Aberdour Crescent in Dunfermline, Fife.
A teenager was mowed down by a car in a hit-and-run.
The 18-year-old was struck on Aberdour Crescent in Dunfermline, Fife, at 7.30pm on Saturday.
She was taken to the town's Queen Margaret Hospital, where she remains.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, described as a small red car, which took place on Aberdour Crescent in Dunfermline at around 7.30pm on Saturday.
"An 18-year-old woman subsequently attended Queen Margaret Hospital and anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact Dunfermline CID via 101."
