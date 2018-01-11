Suspicious package near Edinburgh Castle investigated

Kings Stable Road and Castle Terrace have been closed to the public.

Castle: Package is not believed to be dangerous (file pic).

A suspicious package is being investigated by police in Edinburgh.

The package was found on Kings Stable Road, near Edinburgh Castle, on Thursday evening.

Police and a team from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit were sent to the scene.

Officers have closed the road and the adjoining Castle Terrace, as well Parts of Princes Street Gardens, as they investigate.

A spokeswoman said they did not believe the item posed any danger to the public.

