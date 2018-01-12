Man dies and woman in hospital as fire rips through house

The blaze broke out at a property in Grangemouth at around 2.40am on Friday.

House fire: Emergency services called on Friday morning (file pic). PA

A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital after a house fire in Grangemouth.

The blaze broke out on Avon Street at around 2.40am on Friday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries are currently ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.