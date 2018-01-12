Greyfriars Bobby headstone saved before weekend ceremony

The memorial was knocked over last week and the council said it could not be repaired in time.

Repair: William Purves funeral directors restored the stone. Tim Purves

The gravestone of of Greyfriars Bobby's owner has been repaired in time for a memorial service on Sunday.

Edinburgh City Council said it would not be able to complete the work before the service.

When Tim Purves, chairman of William Purves funeral directors, heard about the incident, he offered its services to help repair the stone.

Mr Purves said it would have been a "real shame" if it had not been fixed in time.

He contacted the council and offered to repair the stone, free of charge.

Mr Purves said: "It's such a well known landmark that it would be nice for it to be fixed.

"At midday, we went to the cemetery to fix the stone, which is now up and ready for the ceremony on Sunday."

The graveyard will mark the 146th anniversary of Bobby's death and was organised by the One O'Clock Gun Association.

According to the Greyfriars Bobby legend, the Skye terrier kept a constant guard over the grave of his late owner John Gray for 14 years before he too passed away.

Repaired: The stone has been fixed in time for the ceremony. Tim Purves

