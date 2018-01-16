Teenager charged after girl, 12, 'attacked by gang'

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with the alleged assault that was posted online.

Assault: Teenager charged after alleged assault in West Lothian.

A teenage girl has been charged in connection with an assault on a 12-year-old that was filmed and posted online.

The girl was left with minor injuries after the incident took place in Ladywell, Livingston at around 8pm on Saturday.

A 13-year-old has now been charged in connection with the alleged attack.

Investigating officers say they are following a positive line of inquiry in their attempt to trace other suspects believed to have been involved.

They have also reminded the public of the need to conduct themselves appropriately online after footage of the assault was posted on social media.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 13-year-old girl has been charged in connection with this incident and officers are currently following positive lines of enquiry to trace others believed to be involved.

"Officers are aware of video footage and communication posted to social media and would ask that members of the public ensure they conduct themselves appropriately online."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.