Pensioner among four arrested after crack cocaine find

Police seized drugs and cash from a house in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Police: Crack cocaine and heroin recovered from flat (file pic). Joe Giddens/PA

Four people, including a 74-year-old man, have been arrested after police seized drugs from a house in Edinburgh.

Officers raided the property on Portland Street on Tuesday and found crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of £18,000 as well as £13,000 in cash.

Along with the pensioner, a 34-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were arrested over the find.

Another man, aged 25, was arrested later after being found driving on the same street with £4500-worth of crack cocaine in his car.

Detective inspector Kevin Harkins from the Proactive CID said: "Thanks to intelligence from the local community, officers were able to identify the flat in question which resulted in a significant quantity of drugs and cash being seized from within.

"Further information was forthcoming from the public, which identified another vehicle dealing drugs in the area which the officers were able to trace and again recover a significant amount of crack cocaine."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.