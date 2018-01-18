Scotland's first drive-through bakery open for business

Stephens Bakery offers pastries, rolls and cakes to dashboard diners in Dunfermline.

Fast food: Store managers Talia Sarafilovic and Jordan Hodgson. SWNS

Scotland's first ever drive-through bakery has opened in Fife.

From Thursday, customers at Stephens Bakery in Rumblingwell, Dunfermline will be able to buy pastries, hot rolls and cakes without leaving their car.

Stephens managing director André Sarafilovic, 54, attributed the idea to his wife Rona, 53, who has worked for the business since she was 16-years-old.

He said: "Time is of the essence now. Everyone seems to be out of time so this stops you from getting out of your car.

"Dashboard dining is a big thing. It was really my wife's idea.

"We've both been running this business for many years.

"Rona first had the idea of a drive-through in 2014 and although it seemed bold at the time, we have always strived to innovate and look for new ways to do things."

Mr Sarafilovic said the shop would be open seven days a week and aimed to serve each customer within 90 seconds of their arrival.

He added: "We would really like to think we are really innovative and being at the cutting edge of searching for new things to keep our customers happy.

"We want to be meeting their demands and the speed of service was very important to our customers."

Stephens, which is in its 145th year of business, operates 14 shops and six vans as well as selling its products to retailers across the country.

Mr Sarafilovic said if the new venture proves a hit, he hopes to expand with another drive-through in Glasgow.

