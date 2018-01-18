Police seal off post office after cash stolen in raid

The incident happened on Main Street in Kinglassie, Fife, at 2.15pm on Thursday.

Kinglassie: Cordon put in place. Google 2018/Police Scotland

Cash has been stolen during a post office raid in Fife.

The robbery happened on Main Street in Kinglassie at 2.15pm on Thursday.

Officers have cordoned off the building while investigations are carried out.

STV News understands money was stolen but no one was hurt.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have been called to reports of a robbery.

"We are currently at the scene."

