Police seal off post office after cash stolen in raid
The incident happened on Main Street in Kinglassie, Fife, at 2.15pm on Thursday.
Cash has been stolen during a post office raid in Fife.
The robbery happened on Main Street in Kinglassie at 2.15pm on Thursday.
Officers have cordoned off the building while investigations are carried out.
STV News understands money was stolen but no one was hurt.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have been called to reports of a robbery.
"We are currently at the scene."
