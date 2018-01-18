Woman dies in hospital after being struck by runaway car

June Holloway was hit by the rolling vehicle on Broomhouse Avenue in Edinburgh.

June Halloway: Three others injured.

A woman has died after being struck by a runaway car.

June Holloway was taken to hospital after she was hit by the rolling vehicle on Broomhouse Avenue in Edinburgh.

Ms Holloway and three other women were in a Vauxhall Mokka when they got out to inspect the car before it moved back and struck them at 9.40pm on Wednesday, January 10.

The 60-year-old died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday.

Ms Halloway's family have spoken of their shock following her death.

In a statement, they said: "We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved sister and auntie.

"June's death has come as a complete shock to us all and we will miss her greatly.

"We would like to thank the wonderful NHS staff, other emergency services and neighbours who worked so hard to try and save her life.

"We'd also like to thank everyone for their support and kind messages over the past week, including Reverend Michael Mair of St David's Broomhouse Parish Church."

'We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved sister and auntie.' Family of Ms Holloway

A 59-year-old woman was seriously hurt while the other two, aged 58 and 81, suffered minor injuries.

Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou added: "Our thoughts remain with June's family as they continue to come to terms with their loss during this very sad time.

"Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this, and has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.