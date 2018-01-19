Police officer seriously injured after being hit by Mini

Constable Scott Power was struck in Stirling while dealing with alleged shoplifters

Randolph Crescent: Roads closed by police.

A police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a Mini.

Constable Scott Power was called out to detain alleged shoplifters when he was hit by the car on Randolph Crescent in Stirling.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident at 1.05pm on Monday.

Officers closed roads between Main Street and Randolph Terrace.

Inspector Mark Murphy said: "The male officer in his 30s was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries.

"Local road closures were in place with the road remaining closed for approximately two hours for collision investigation."

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with alleged shoplifting.

