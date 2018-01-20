Woman who went missing without diabetes medication found

Tracy Simpson went missing from Grange Loan in the south of Edinburgh on Thursday.

Tracy Simpson: She found in Bonnyrigg.

A woman who went missing without her medication has been found.

Tracy Simpson, who suffers from diabetes, went missing from Grange Loan in the south of Edinburgh shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

Officers confirmed the 42-year-old was found on the High Street in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, at 3pm on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "She is now with officers and receiving medical attention."

