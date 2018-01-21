Workers sacked at haggis firm days before Burns Night

Disciplinary action was taken against four employees at Macsween's in Midlothian.

Four workers employed by a haggis firm have been sacked just days before Burns Night following a blunder on the factory floor.

Disciplinary action was taken against the employees after a production error at the Macsween's factory in Loanhead, Midlothian, led operations to be temporarily suspended.

Bosses at the firm said a potential production error, involving the wrong type of meat being taken out from a store room and on to the factory floor, was picked up during stringent checks before any products could be affected.

Mick Malone, who joined the company just days previously and was among those who lost his job, said he felt the workers had been treated unfairly over the incident.

The 49-year-old joined the firm on a temporary contract until February 8 but his hopes for it to be extended were dashed in light of the action taken against him.

He said: "This is my newest job after three weeks of job hunting. I need to find work sharp.

"It's not good not having a job when you want to work.

"It just felt a bit unfair for everybody else. They didn't deserve to lose their job.

"There could have been some reprimand or call to be more vigilant doing their job."

Mr Malone, who previously worked as a fishmonger for more than 30 years, said he felt the situation could have been handled differently.

He added: "I'd see the point if it went on sale - that would be acceptable.

"For something that nearly happened but didn't I just thought it was a bit harsh."

The factory incident comes just days before Scots all over the world prepare to tuck into the national dish to mark Burns.

A Macsween spokesman said: "Macsween of Edinburgh treats allegations regarding the quality of all its products with the utmost seriousness.

"There was a production error this week that was picked up by our stringent internal quality control processes.

"The error was identified immediately at the first control point in the manufacturing process and operations were suspended.

"An audit confirmed that none of our products have been affected and production is now back up and running.

"A disciplinary investigation has been launched and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

