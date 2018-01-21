Man charged with trying to injure police officer

Police officer and a colleague were speaking to a man driving a van in Stirling.

Van: Man due in court over Stirling incident.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempt to injure an on duty police officer.

The incident happened in Bannockburn Road, Stirling, just after 8.30pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland said a male on-duty police officer, along with his female colleague, left their marked vehicle to speak to a man driving a white Ford Transit van.

But the vehicle then drove away, causing the male officer to move out of the way, police said.

Police said a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He has also been charged with alleged road traffic and drugs offences.

The 41-year-old is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday.