Original paintings worth £10,000 each stolen from house

Artworks by John Bellany and Gordon Mitchell were taken from a property in Midlothian.

Artwork: Lady with the Skate and The Maverick.

Two original paintings by Scottish artists, which are believed to be worth more than £10,000 each, have been stolen from a house in Midlothian.

Lady with the Skate by John Bellany and The Maverick by Gordon Mitchell were taken from a house in Eskbank, Dalkeith.

The artworks were stolen between October 17 and 19 when thieves gained access to the property.

However, the crime was discovered more recently and reported to police this month.

'These pieces of art have huge sentimental value to the owner.' Constable Emily Dalgetty

Both paintings are forensically marked and police have appealed for anyone who knows where they are to come forward.

The Maverick measures 36in by 40in and Lady with the Skate measures 24in by 30in.

Constable Emily Dalgetty from Musselburgh Police Station said: "These pieces of art have huge sentimental value to the owner and we are keen to trace those responsible for their theft.

"I would ask anyone who has seen, or been offered these paintings, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Equally anyone with knowledge on their current whereabouts is asked to contact officers immediately."

