Man jailed for catalogue of abuse against five women

Graham Young, 50, assaulted five women at various locations in Fife between 1991 and 2017.

High Court: Young was jailed for seven years (file pic). PA

A man who carried out a catalogue of physical and sexual assaults on five women over 26 years has been jailed.

Graham Young, 50, attacked the women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between 1991 and 2017 at various locations in Fife.

A jury heard how Young punched a pregnant woman in the stomach in one incident.

In another attack, he held a knife to the neck of one of his victims, while in a third incident he choked a woman until she lost consciousness.

Young, of Church Street, Kirkcaldy, was convicted of seven charges after a trial in December 2017.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, judge Lord Woolman told Young that he had no option but to send him to prison for seven years.

In addition to the prison sentence, Young was placed on the sex offenders register.

Defence advocate Neil Murray QC told Lord Woolman that his client had learning difficulties and was estranged from his family.

Mr Murray added: "He hasn't spoken to a member of his family for the past 18 years. He is completely isolated and only has one friend in the world."

