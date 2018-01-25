Police van window smashed in and officers' hats stolen

A hi-vis police jacket was also taken during the raid in Blackridge, West Lothian.

Vandalism: Police hunting those responsible. Police Scotland

A police van's window has been smashed in and two police hats and a high-visibility jacket stolen.

The vandalism took place at around 9.05pm on Wednesday in the Loubourn area of Blackridge, West Lothian.

Those responsible shattered a side window of a parked police vehicle before making off with the items of police property.

A group of youths were reportedly been seen in the neighbourhood around the time the incident took place and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Richard Wilson from Bathgate Police Station said: "Our enquiries are continuing to trace the stolen items and those responsible for this vandalism and theft.

"I would ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area, or who knows who is responsible, to contact officers as soon as possible.

"The public are reminded that all police officers carry formal identification on them and if anyone is ever in doubt about an officer's identity then they can ask to see this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bathgate Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3860 of January 24.

Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

