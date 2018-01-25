Councillors approve controversial revamp of junction

Revised proposals to transform Picardy Place in Edinburgh get green light.

Picardy Place: New proposals 'more pedestrian and cycling-friendly'. City of Edinburgh Council

Councillors in Edinburgh have approved revised proposals for the controversial revamp of a city centre junction.

Plans to transform Picardy Place to include a new public space within the island at the centre of the junction are intended to create a "gateway to the New Town".

It comes after heritage organisations in the capital urged the council to suspend the project amid concerns the design is "excessively dominated by traffic considerations".

Edinburgh World Heritage and the Cockburn Association, along with local residents, united to press for the consideration of alternative designs that would better suit pedestrians, cyclists, tourists and parishioners who attend the nearby St Mary's RC Cathedral on Little King Street.

However, the council's transport and environment committee said the updated plans "incorporate a new landscaped public space for the island site" and are "much more pedestrian and cycling-friendly".

It follows the feedback of more than 1000 responses to a public consultation, the council said.

After its redevelopment, Picardy Place has been slated to become a tram stop as part of proposals to extend Edinburgh's tram network to Leith.

Transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: "We've worked hard, in consultation with residents, businesses and stakeholders, to hone plans which, I believe, achieve a much more pedestrian and cycling-friendly area while also ensuring this junction operates efficiently for our public transport network.

"By developing a public space in the island site, as well as enhancing the space outside the cathedral, we're giving new purpose to this location.

"We look forward to working with key stakeholders to develop more detailed designs for this area, creating a much more pleasant experience for people to spend time in or travel through."

Councillor Macinnes added: "This is a key junction leading to the heart of the city, welcoming people to the Old and New Towns World Heritage Site and the wealth of attractions on offer.

"It's essential that we get the balance right here for all road users, whether they're on foot, cycling or using public transport, and now I'm glad we will be able to move forward to accomplish this, as part of the central Edinburgh transformation project.

"But rest assured, the conversation around this pivotal development will continue, as we further refine the design to best suit the needs of the public."

