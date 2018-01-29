Benidorm death: 'Police destroyed Kirsty Maxwell's clothes'

The newlywed from Livingston died after falling from the Apartmentos Payma hotel.

The family of a Scots woman who plunged to her death in Benidorm have claimed Spanish police destroyed the clothes she was wearing at the time of her fall.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, died after falling from the tenth floor of the resort's Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29.

Mrs Maxwell entered a room being used by five men from England before the incident, where she was described as being in a "state of terror".

The family were desperate to find out what happened to her missing pink T-shirt and denim skirt.

But they have now revealed Spanish forensic officers destroyed them after her death.

Her clothes were also never tested for DNA, according to the family.

Mrs Maxwell's father, Bryan Curry, said he was "shocked and horrified" at the revelation.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey appeared at the Palau de Justicia last year, when they denied any involvement in Kirsty Maxwell's death.

STV News previously revealed a witness came forward to say a group living across from Mrs Maxwell was trying to alert police of how it happened.

The witness said Mrs Maxwell could have clambered down the side of a hotel before falling.

