Man dies on way to hospital after sewage works accident

A worker has died on his way to hospital following an industrial accident at a sewage treatment works.

Emergency services were called to the plant in Whitburn, West Lothian around 10.30am on Wednesday after the 63-year-old man was found seriously injured.

The man, who worked for utilities company Veolia, was pronounced dead as he was being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police said his next of kin had been informed and the health and safety executive have been called in to investigate.

The wastewater facility is run by Veolia on behalf of Scottish Water.

John Abraham, chief operating officer at Veolia UK, said: "With deep sadness, I confirm that at 10.30am today emergency services in West Lothian attended a workplace incident at Whitburn wastewater treatment works involving a member of our staff, which has since become a fatality.

"This is clearly very distressing and our thoughts and condolences are with his family and colleagues on site."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The 63-year-old was sadly pronounced dead on the way to hospital, and his family now have been informed.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing with the Health & Safety Executive and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

A Scottish Ambulance Service said an ambulance and a trauma unit had been sent to the scene.

