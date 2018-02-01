Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man on village road

The teenager was approached by an older man on Station Road, Polmont, on Sunday.

Attack: Man made off in direction of railway station (file pic). 2018 Google

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted as she walked along a village road on Sunday afternoon.

The 16-year-old was approached by an older man on Station Road, Polmont, near Falkirk, at around 5.40pm.

After making inappropriate comments to the girl, the man then subjected her to a sexual assault.

He then made off in the direction of Polmont railway station.

Police described the suspect as white, around 28-years-old, with a shaved head and green eyes.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a black jacket, possibly Nike or Adidas, a light-coloured T-shirt and black trousers.

Detective sergeant Donald Rodger of Falkirk CID said: "We've been conducting extensive enquiries in the area since this assault was reported to us and we're now asking for the help of the community.

"Anyone who may have seen this man in the area, or who recognises his description, is urged to contact either Falkirk CID or the charity Crimestoppers in anonymity as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.