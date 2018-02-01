Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man on village road
The teenager was approached by an older man on Station Road, Polmont, on Sunday.
A teenage girl was sexually assaulted as she walked along a village road on Sunday afternoon.
The 16-year-old was approached by an older man on Station Road, Polmont, near Falkirk, at around 5.40pm.
After making inappropriate comments to the girl, the man then subjected her to a sexual assault.
He then made off in the direction of Polmont railway station.
Police described the suspect as white, around 28-years-old, with a shaved head and green eyes.
At the time of the attack he was wearing a black jacket, possibly Nike or Adidas, a light-coloured T-shirt and black trousers.
Detective sergeant Donald Rodger of Falkirk CID said: "We've been conducting extensive enquiries in the area since this assault was reported to us and we're now asking for the help of the community.
"Anyone who may have seen this man in the area, or who recognises his description, is urged to contact either Falkirk CID or the charity Crimestoppers in anonymity as soon as possible."
