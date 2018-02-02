Black Watch soldier dies at air base while serving in Iraq

Captain Dean Sprouting, from Denny near Falkirk, died at the Al Asad Air Base.

Dean Sprouting: He was a father-of-two.

A Scottish soldier has died in an incident at an air base in Iraq.

Captain Dean Sprouting, from Denny near Falkirk, died at the Al Asad Air Base on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the death was not the result of enemy activity.

The father-of-two, of the Adjutant General's Corps, was serving with the Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Lt Col Rob Hedderwick, Commanding Officer of The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, said: "It is hard to do justice to a man such as Dean Sprouting with simple words.

"In no time at all he had become an indispensable part of the battalion, not only for his professional expertise but also for his compassionate manner and camaraderie.

"His intelligence and sharp wit was apparent from the outset; there was an ever-present twinkle in his eye and he would gladly admit that his youth had been full of adventure.

"Dean was simply one of those people whose infectious humour and enthusiasm drew others to him. His professional knowledge was second to none and his sage advice already something I had come to rely on.

"His loss is keenly felt by us all and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children whom I know he cherished more than anything else in this world. I am hugely proud and thankful to have known him. He was a very good man."

'Dean was simply one of those people whose infectious humour and enthusiasm drew others to him.' Lt Col Rob Hedderwick

He joined the army in 1989 and served in places including Northern Yugoslavia, Cyprus and Kosovo, Sudan, Angola and Germany.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Minister for the Armed Forces Mark Lancaster said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

"An investigation is under way to establish the detail but it is not a result of enemy activity."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.