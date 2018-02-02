Young offenders evacuated after fire breaks out at Polmont

The Scottish Prison Service said the alarm was raised in Iona Hall, just after 6pm.

Prison: The blaze is believed to have been started by an electrical fault. Scottish Prison Service

Young offenders had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at Polmont.

The Scottish Prison Service said the alarm was raised just after 6pm.

The blaze at the institution, near Falkirk, is believed to have been started by an electrical fault.

Male offenders, aged between 16 and 21, were led to safety from a block in Iona Hall.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: "There was a fire at Polmont which they think was caused by an electrical fault.

"It was in one of the blocks in Iona Hall.

"The fire is out now and everyone is safe."

Six fire appliances were sent to the scene and the blaze was extinguished.

A spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 6.01pm on Friday to reports of a fire at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised six appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the fire.

"There are no casualties.

"Crews will remain on scene until the area is made safe."

