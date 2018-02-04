Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Edinburgh

The 48-year-old was rushed to hospital after being struck by the red Mazda on Saturday.

Collision: The pedestrian was struck on busy Queensferry Road Google Maps

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The 48-year-old man was mown down by a red Mazda on Queensferry Road, near Parkgrove Street, Corstorphine at 7.20pm on Saturday.

He was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was closed westbound until around 10pm while investigations took place.

Sergeant John Easton of Police Scotland said: "We're urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the Mazda or the pedestrian in the area beforehand and may be able to help with our inquiries, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should call 101.

