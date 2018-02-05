Loganair flight to Edinburgh declares mid-air emergency

The alarm was raised on flight LM301 shortly after taking off from Norwich.

A Loganair flight declared a mid-air emergency after a mechanical fault was detected.

Flight LM301, which had 23 passengers on board, took off from Norwich had been due to land at Edinburgh at 8.25am on Monday.

Flight-tracking websites reported it had broadcast an emergency code shortly after take-off.

The Dornier 328 -110 propeller aircraft landed safely at Stansted Airport around 8.20am.

A spokesman for Loganair said: "Flight LM301, carrying 23 passengers and three crew, departed Norwich at 7am bound for Edinburgh when a flap indication caution alert signalled shortly after take-off.

"The captain was diverted to London Stansted where the aircraft landed safely - met by emergency services as per standard procedure.

"Passengers disembarked as normal before being transferred onto the 10am Stansted to Dundee service which will make a stop in Edinburgh. Loganair would like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused."

