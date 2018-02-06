Girl, 16, missing since weekend found safe and well

Gemma Davidson failed to return home after meeting a friend in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Found: Gemma Davidson has been traced.

A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Fife since the weekend has been found safe.

Gemma Davidson was last seen on Station Road in Thornton on Saturday.

She had failed to return home after meeting a friend in Kirkcaldy.

Police Scotland announced she had been found safe and well in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian on Tuesday morning.

