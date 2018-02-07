Five-car crash causes lengthy delays for commuters

Drivers were stuck in tailbacks after the collision on Queensferry Road in Edinburgh.

Crash: Five cars were involved in the smash. Google 2018

A five-car crash on a street in Edinburgh has caused lengthy delays for commuters.

The collision took place on the northbound section of Queensferry Road near Clermiston junction shortly before 8am on Wednesday.

There were heavy queues through to Blackhall and the Barnton junction as the vehicles were moved from the scene.

Police Scotland said no injuries had been reported, however, one of the cars was leaking on to the road.

