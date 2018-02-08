Person struck by train forcing services to be cancelled
Emergency services have been called after the incident near Cupar, Fife, on Thursday.
A person has been hit by a train, forcing rail services to be cancelled.
Emergency crews were called after the incident happened near Cupar in Fife on Thursday morning.
All services between Dundee and Edinburgh have been cancelled.
Trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are being diverted through Perth.
Passengers have been advised to allow extra time for their journey.
Replacement buses are being operated.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.