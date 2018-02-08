Person struck by train forcing services to be cancelled

Emergency services have been called after the incident near Cupar, Fife, on Thursday.

Disruption: Trains have been cancelled. ScotRail/PA

A person has been hit by a train, forcing rail services to be cancelled.

Emergency crews were called after the incident happened near Cupar in Fife on Thursday morning.

All services between Dundee and Edinburgh have been cancelled.

Trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are being diverted through Perth.

Passengers have been advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Replacement buses are being operated.

