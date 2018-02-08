Four people charged after 'knife raid' at petrol station

The incident is said to have happened at the Gulf petrol station in Cowdenbeath.

Raid: Cash and cigarettes allegedly stolen. Google 2018/PA

Four people have been charged following an alleged knife raid at a petrol station.

The incident is said to have happened at the Gulf petrol station on the High Street in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

A three-figure-sum of cash and cigarettes were allegedly stolen shortly after 5am on Thursday, February 1.

Two men aged 18 and a third aged 62 have been charged as well as a 17-year-old woman.

They are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Sergeant John Easton from said: "We recognise that this incident created shock and alarm within the local community and we carried out a thorough investigation, which was supported by vital information from the public.

"As a result of this information, four arrests have been made and I would like to thank all of those who came forward to assist with our inquiries."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.