Police officer taken off duty after firing gun in station

The incident, involving a rifle, happened at Fettes Police Station in Edinburgh.

A police officer has been taken off duty after firing a gun in a station.

The incident happened at Fettes Police Station in Edinburgh.

The officer has been taken off duty after a rifle was fired in the armoury department of the station on Sunday, January 28.

The incident was referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) which has instructed the officer to undergo training before being allowed back onto the front line.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following an accidental discharge of a firearm within the armoury area of Fettes Police Station on Sunday, January 28, a referral was made to Pirc.

"No one was injured during this incident.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

