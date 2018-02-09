Man admits killing partner in flat near Scottish Parliament

It is claimed Roger Crossan stabbed Moira Gilbertson and tried to conceal her death.

Court: Crossan will stand trial for murder.

A man has admitted killing his partner at a flat near the Scottish Parliament.

Roger Crossan, 53 faced an allegation of murdering Moira Gilbertson at the flat in Dumbiedykes Road, Edinburgh.

It is claimed he struck the 57-year-old on the body with a knife or similar sharp item.

The crime is said to have occurred between October 3 and October 14 last year.

On Friday, his QC Shelagh McCalll pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide on Crossan's behalf.

But prosecutor Bill McVicar told the High Court in Glasgow: "I am not minded to accept the plea offered."

The prosecutor's decision means Crossan will stand trial for murder in June in Edinburgh.

Crossan also faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes claims he hid the body of Miss Gilbertson and texted a number of people making it appear she was still alive.

He is also accused of theft with prosecutors alleging he stole a purse, bank card, mobile phone and watch from Miss Gilbertson.

The indictment states Miss Gilbertson lived in a flat in the capital's Niddrie before her death.

